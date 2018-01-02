OV drops two straight in DeRuyter Holiday Tournament

DERUYTER – It was a long holiday break for the Vikings of Otselic Valley as they came up short in both of their contests over the course of December 27 and 28 as part of the DeRuyter Holiday tournament.

In the opening round of the tournament on December 27, the Vikings faced DeRuyter in a game where OV was overwhelmed offensively and defensively as DeRuyter took the game handily by a score of 81-30.

DeRuyter’s offensive force was a family affair as the Glisson clan of Frank, John, Louie and Allen combined to score 49 of their team’s 81 points on the night.

Despite their best defensive efforts, the Vikings found it nearly impossible to control the scoring barrage by the quartet. Louie Glisson led DeRuyter with 25 points in the game, while Clayton O’Hara led the Vikings with 10 points respectively.