Trojans come up short in Greene Holiday Tournament

GREENE – It was a hard holiday break for Greene’s boys basketball team as the Trojans suffered back-to-back setbacks against IAC competition. But the two losses close out 2017 and there is much in store for the Trojans to look forward to in 2018.

In their first round game against Tioga, Greene fell by a final score of 61-49. With the Trojans knocking on Tioga’s door entering the fourth quarter of play, Tioga held a slim lead of 34-33 entering the final eight minutes of play.

Enter Tioga’s Lucas Klossner. In the final period, Klossner canned a pair of trifectas while knocking down five free-throws as he scored 11 of his game high 19 points over the final eight minutes. As Klossner led the offensive attack, Greene’s defense broke down allowing an unprecedented 27 points to be scored by their opponent in the final quarter.

To the Trojan’s credit, they tried to keep pace down the stretch as Spencer Klumpp knocked in two three-point buckets, but the Tioga defense proved to be too much and the Trojans just ran out of time at the end. Klossner lead Tioga with 19 points in the win, and Nate Barry led Greene with 13 points in the setback.