Frank Speziale photo

On Monday, January 1, City of Norwich officials gathered in City Court for the swearing-in of newly elected full-time Norwich City Court Judge Mike Genute, appointed part-time Norwich City Court Judge Patrick Flanagan, and re-elected City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike. Pictured here from left to right: Mayor Christine Carnrike, Judge Mike Genute, Chenango County Court Judge Frank Revoir, and Judge Patrick Flanagan.