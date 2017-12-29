Lady Storm win Unadilla Valley Holiday Tournament; UV Boys fall to Vestal in tournament championship

NEW BERLIN – Brooke Brown brought down 14 rebounds on the way to the Storm's 40-19 tournament championship title over Sherburne-Earlville Thursday night.

Getting out to an early 11 point lead after one, the Lady Storm continued to grow it by outscoring the Marauders 10-2 in the second, giving the host team 23-5 advantage by intermission.

“We pretty much had control of the game from the start,” said UV's head coach Brandi Whitbeck. “Everyone played really well and it was a great team win.”

Coming off a 23 point performance from the night before, Sherburne-Earlville's Tessa Cole was shut down by the Storm's defense. She finished with two points on the night but earned an All-Tournament selection.

The Marauders were led by Kaitlyn Furner and Mckenzie Holmes as both scored five points each.