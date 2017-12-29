Selfridge hits 1,000 milestone as Lady Bobcats keep Kazalski bragging rights at home

BAINBRIDGE – A night earlier, Bainbridge-Guilford's Megan Palmatier reached a landmark in her amazing basketball high school basketball career. Thursday night, she recorded the assist on the monumental point for her long-time teammate, Abi Selfridge.

Abi Selfridge started Thursday's championship contest against the Deposit/Hancock Eagles six points shy of reaching her 1,000 point career. Following Kori Thornton's opening bucket for the Lady Bobcats, Selfridge dropped in two baskets, leaving her just one away from the milestone.

While the ping-pongesque game between the two teams was going on, the local fans were all on edge, waiting for Selfridge to get the one score that stood in the way.

The first quarter ended at 14-11, in favor of B-G and the fans still halted for a moment.

It was at the 6:49 mark in the second quarter when the stand erupted in a roaring cheer as the ball dropped from the net, coming from Selfridge's hands for a basket she won't forget.

“I think it's incrediable. I don't know if an acomplishment like this has happened for any teams in the area,” said Bobcats head coach Bob Conway of two teammates reaching 1,000 points on back-to-back nights. “It very well could have been the same night but Abi was in foul trouble early in the game yesterday and had to sit for a good portion of the first half.”