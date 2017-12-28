UV and Sherburne-Earlville land in championship game behind dominating wins

NEW BERLIN – A 35 point win for the Lady Storm and 19 point margin for the Lady Marauders give the Unadilla Valley Holiday Tournament an inter-county championship game set for Thursday evening.

Sherburne-Earlville played the first game of the girls opening round of the Holiday Tournament and it was a little shakey to start.

Hamilton’s Beth Belanger and Lauren LaRuffa knocked down shots from behind the arc to give an 6-0 lead for the Emerald Knights.

But that ended up being the only lead for Hamilton as the Lady Marauders answered with a 9-0 run to round out the first quarter of play.

Sherburne-Earlville scored 12 in the second stanza behind Tessa Cole’s six and Kaitlyn Furner’s four while Hamilton balanced scoring throughout the team, keeping the game for the Emerald Knights within reach. The Marauders lead at the half was just four points.

S-E seperated themselves from Hamilton as Sophia Khory scored eight of her total 10 points in the third quarter and Cole added 10 more points to her scoring total, giving the Lady Marauders a 10 point lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.