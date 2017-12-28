Palmatier joins 1,000 point club; Lady Bobcats move into final in Kazalski Tournament

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 28th, 2017

BAINBRIDGE – Bainbridge-Guilford’s Megan Palmatier started the game against Tioga on Wednesday seven points shy of 1,000 points over her Bobcat career. Scoring six in the first half, Palmatier went into the intermission with the monkey on her back.

Nailing an free-throw early in the third, the crowd roared as she became the sixth player in Bainbridge-Guilford’s girls basketball history to hit the 1,000 point milestone.

It was also in the third that the Lady Bobcats pulled away from Tioga in tight contest to start. Holding Tioga to seven points in the eight minute quarter, B-G opened the lead with 15 point quarter.


