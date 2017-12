NORWICH – In ushering in what’s sure to be a big year at the Northeast Classic Car Museum, for the first time, the museum will open its doors on New Year’s Day.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 1, 2018, the Northeast Classic Car Museum will be open as a way to bring in a new year that will feature big happenings––including the 2018 Hemmings Motor News Great Race making a stop at the museum in June.