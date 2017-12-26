Local Reality Check youth airs big tobacco's dirty laundry

BAINBRIDGE – In response to big tobacco companies being required to run corrective advertisements regarding the real harms of smoking as of November 26, Reality Check (RC) youth at both Bainbridge-Guilford and Norwich High Schools have taken part in an activity called "Airing Big Tobacco's Dirty Laundry."

In August 2006, big tobacco companies were convicted of racketeering for lying to the public for nearly 50 years about the addictiveness of nicotine, the dangers of smoking and secondhand smoke, and targeting youth in their marketing campaigns.


