Crouch announces SBA economic injury disaster loans for New Yorkers

BAINBRIDGE – Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R-Bainbridge) announced Thursday that the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, nonprofit organizations located across New York as a result of excessive rain that began on April 1, 2017.

The disaster declaration includes Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties, which are located in Crouch’s district. Under this disaster declaration, eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities qualify for the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Unfortunately, under this program, loans cannot be provided to agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers, with the exception of aquaculture enterprises.