NYSPHSAA Announces Fall 2017 Scholar-Athlete Teams & Individuals

Latham, NY- The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) is proud to announce its fall 2017 Scholar-Athlete teams. This is the 26th year the NYSPHSAA has conducted the Scholar-Athlete program, which is sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan, Inc.

The fall, NYSPHSAA recognized 3,373 Scholar-Athlete teams and 46,480 individuals. The figures represent a 14.65 percent (431 more teams) and 9.27 percent (3,945 individuals) increase compared to Fall 2016 in honoring teams and individuals who attain a 90.0 GPA or greater. Starting in 2016, the NYSPHSAA adjusted its criteria to recognize individuals with a 90.0 GPA or greater whose athletic team did not qualify as a Scholar-Athlete team. Furthermore, the criteria was adjusted to allow for “small” teams to be recognized and 75 percent of a team’s roster be considered when determining a team’s average GPA.