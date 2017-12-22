Lady Trojans’ defense leads them back to their winning ways

GREENE – After losing two straight to tough Johnson City and Delhi teams, the Greene Trojans girls basketball team have recovered nicely, winning their last two games before heading into the holiday break.

On Tuesday, the Lady Trojans traveled a few miles north to face conference foe Oxford.

It was in the contest that Greene’s inside game was on display with buckets and boards coming from Emma Smith. Smith recorded a double-double in the win over the Blackhawks as she ended the night with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

“I was pleased with our ball movement in the game,” said Greene head coach Dave Gorton. “We got inside more and played an inside-out game.”

Oxford struggled on the offensive side, only able to score a total of 11 points in the contest.

“They [Greene] are one of the top three or four teams in our league,” said Oxford’s head coach Chris Palmer of his opponent.” They have a good combination of speed and size. They really did a nice job defensively.”

Greene’s Alyssa Sands dropped a game-high 21 points in the game, the senior’s season-best thus far.

The Trojans followed suite on Thursday, downing the visiting Whitney Point Eagles, 54-22.