Norwich’s second half push propels them past Blue Devils

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Playing against the reigning Class C New York State Champion in Moravia, the Norwich Purple Tornado refused to quit against the Ithaca area Blue Devils as the Norwich crew outpaced the visitors with a final score of 52-47.

The first quarter of play looked to go in favor of the hometown Tornado, but as the Blue Devils found their bearings on the offensive front later in the stanza, things became interesting quick. Michael Carson’s eight points in the early minutes of the first quarter promptly put Norwich in the lead. Aided by shooting-guard Marcus Cashman, it looked as though Moravia would be in for a long night. But don’t count out the reigning state champs out just yet.

The Purple led 15-6 with 2:28 left in the period but it wasn’t long before Moravia’s Kaleb Stayton pushed the pace and his team to end the quarter on a 10-2 scoring run. Norwich escaped the opening period with a one point lead. Making matters worse for Norwich was the late quarter ankle injury sustained by big-man Marcus Benjamin, who hobbled back into the locker room for treatment.

The second quarter bared similar fruit for the Tornado. Despite their best efforts to put the ball in the basket, Norwich could not convert their attempts from the field. Moravia’s streaky shooters in Carter Flick and Jack Ferdrizzi strayed behind the three-point line and the twosome combined for all of the Blue Devils second quarter points.