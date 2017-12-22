Santa Night at the Smyrna Fire Department

Smyrna Fire Department held its annual Santa Night at the firehouse. It was a great turn out with lots of great memories for our friends and family here in Smyrna. Our guests this year were Chenango County Sheriff's Child ID Program, Fidelius Insurance, Red Cross Smoke Alarm Program, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and our Village Library (Dolly Parton Book Program). Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all our friends here in Smyrna! Pictured here: Back Row: Linn White, Cheryl White, Paul Lawrence, Norm Wynn, Matt Bates, Jenn Burns, Christine Wynn Floyd Fox, Carol Lawrence, Gail Nelson. Front Row: Sue Arsenault, Tracey Skinner, Matt Skinner, Wendy Wynn, Cindy Gardiner, Santa Clause, Penny Eggleston, Becky Graham.