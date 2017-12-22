Second annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest results:

NORWICH – The Norwich Garden Clubs have announced the winners of the second annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest.

Contest organizers say judging this year was extremely challenging because of the many beautifully decorated holiday homes in Norwich.

The winners are listed as follows: Best Use of Colored Lights, 82 Elm Street; Best Wreath, 18 Summit Street; Best Use of White Lights, 33 Hayes Street; Best Door, 9 Cole Drive; Best Porch, 18 Hillview Drive; Best Use of Live Greens, 68 South Broad Street, 2nd Floor Apartment; Best Live Tree, 46 Canasawacta Street; Best for Children, 54 Plymouth Street; Best Religious, 12 Clinton Street; and the Garden Clubs' Choice Award, 24 Prospect Street.