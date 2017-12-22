Honoring Justice Dowd's 32 years on the bench

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – Friends and family of Supreme Court Justice Kevin M. Dowd gathered at Canasawacta Country Club on Wednesday evening for a celebratory dinner and portrait unveiling as Justice Dowd's retirement is just 10 days away.

Chenango County, Family, and Surrogate Court Judge Frank B. Revoir, Jr. hosted the ceremony that featured speakers Zachary Wentworth, the Hon. Molly Fitzgerald, the Hon. Irad S. Ingraham, Stephen Dunshee, Robert Cuffney, Claudette Newman, and Kristen Calic.

Justice Dowd served 32 years on the bench after becoming Chenango's County, Family, and Surrogate Judge in 1986. In 1999, Justice Dowd won the New York State Supreme Court Justice seat, and has held the position ever since. Justice Dowd ran in six elections in his career – twice for Chenango County District Attorney, twice for Chenango's County, Family, and Surrogate Court Judge, and twice for NYS Supreme Court Justice – and won all six.