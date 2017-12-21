Lady Vikings go 1-1 in games this week

OTSELIC – In their two games this week, the Lady Vikings Otselic Valley splitting the outcomes with a win on Monday over Cincinnatus on the road before losing to Brookfield Wednesday.

In Monday’s contest, the Lady Vikings had a 20 point lead heading into the fourth quarter. That’s when head coach Nicholle Lippert changed up the game plan and tried to get everyone playing time and a bucket.

While Oteslic Valley was unable to complete their new goal, the Vikings did have some girls score their very basket.