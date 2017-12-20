Lady Bobcats handed first loss of season; other local girls basketball

DELHI – Delhi’s Logan Bruce dropped 25 for the Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night to hand Bainbridge-Guilford a 58-45 on Tuesday night, their first loss of the season.

Jumping out to a quick 18-6 lead over the visiting Bobcats in the opening quarter, Delhi shut down Bainbridge-Guilford’s Megan Palmatier. Bruce opened the game with 11 in the first quarter.

B-G pulled within eight before the intermission behind Zamira Caldwell’s performance at the free-throw line in the second quarter and Erica Selfridge’s seven points.

Palmatier came out in the third, finishing three buckets to get her scoring going. But the Bobcats again were outscored by the Bulldogs, 18-9, to grow their lead and ultimately seal a MAC conference win.

Megan Palmatier led B-G with 16 points, all coming in the second half. Teammate Abi Selfridge scored 10 while Erica Selfridge chipped in 8 points.

The Bobcats next game is Thursday as they square up against Unadilla Valley for the second time this season. Bainbridge-Guilford snagged the win in the championship game of the Sherburne-Earlville Tip-Off Tournament. The Bobcats will be looking to rebound from this game while the Storm will be looking for revenage from their first meeting. Game is scheduled tip off at 7:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford: Jillian Cannista 0; Abigial Selfridge 4 2-2-10; Erica Selfridge 2 3-5-8; Macie Leizear 2 0-0-5; Zamira Cladwell 1 4-4-6; Kori Thornton 0; Megan Palmatier 7 1-2-16. Totals: 16 10-14-45.