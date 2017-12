Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

CLINTON- The difference maker in Sherburne-Earlville’s 73-64 setback to the Clinton Warriors on Tuesday night was during the second quarter.

During the second eight minute session, the Warriors defense held steadfast against the hot Marauder offense that took a slim 18-16 lead into the period. The once two point lead for S-E, slowly morphed into a 13 point lead for Clinton entering halftime at 35-22.