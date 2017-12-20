Norwich’s defense creates offense in a 62-33 win over Windsor

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Lady Tornado rebounded from their loss Friday night to a controlling Sus Valley Sabers to dominate the visiting Windsor Black Knights, winning 62-33 Tuesday.

Norwich wanted to prove themselves to their home crowd that they will be a contender this season by scoring 23 in the first quarter. Hannah Baker knocked down two from behind the arc while Triniti Myers added two buckets in a free-throw to lead the Purple in the quarter.

Myers settled in by the next eight minutes, sinking two threes of her own en route to her game-high 14 points.