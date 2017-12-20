City council bids farewell to alderpeople

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 20th, 2017

At its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, the City of Norwich Common Council bade farewell to its alderpeople who would not be returning to the council with the start of the New Year. City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike presented Alderman Ward 4 Walter P. Schermerhorn, who has served the council since 2006, with a plaque and thanked him for his 11 years of service. Schermerhorn will be superseded by Linda Kay-Biviano, who won the Ward 4 Alderman seat in November. Mayor Carnrike also offered her thanks to Alderwoman Ward 6 Jennifer Morris, who could not attend Tuesday's meeting, but has served the council since April 2016 when former Alderman Ward 6 Thomas LoPiccolo resigned. Morris will be superseded by Robert Jeffrey. The changes will take effect at the city's organizational meeting scheduled for January 2, 2018. (Grady Thompson photo)

