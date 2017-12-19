Hawkeyes weather the Storm in 64-52 victory

Robert Jeffrey

NEW BERLIN – It took a Shaquille O’Neal sized game from Cooperstown’s Owen Kennedy for the Hawkeyes to prevail against fellow Class C opponent Unadilla Valley 64-52 Monday night. Kennedy used his 6-foot-8-inch frame to pull down an improbable 31 rebounds on the evening.

While not know for certain, surely by any stretch of the imagination the Hawkeye senior broke a Cooperstown single game record. If that didn’t catch your attention, Kennedy led his team in scoring with 31 points.

However, while Kennedy proved the bulk of the buckets and boards, teammate Jack Lambert scored 28 points and added eight rebounds of his own.