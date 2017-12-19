NHS Indoor Track competed at 607 Invitational Friday

Robert Jeffrey

ITHACA – On Friday December 15 the Norwich Purple Tornado indoor track team traveled to Ithaca College for the 607 Invitational and recorded several top finishes by the end of the night.

For the women, Caroline Stewart was the sole NHS girl, claiming the top slots in her events. In her first event, Stewart placed fifth in the long jump with her 15-feet-two inch performance. Stewart concluded her night with a victory in the triple jump, taking the top of the podium with a remarkable 33 feet-six-inch finish.