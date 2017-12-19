Cashman’s four straight threes in the third help Norwich win on the road; Lady Marauders also snag road win

Tracy Vinal Photo

WINDSOR – Norwich’s Marcus Cashman was quiet in the first half as he was only in the book for two free-throws. But the third quarter was all his. Norwich trailed by as many as 12 before Cashman knocked down four in a row from behind the arc, helping the Purple Tornado tie the game up at the end of the third.

Tornado Mujuni Mutabiilwa shot six-for-eight at the foul line and added a bucket, scoring eight and Michael Carson chipped in six, combining for 14 of Norwich’s 20 in the fourth, the quarter where the visiting team took control of the game to win the contest 72-58.

Windsor always gives Norwich a test when they play on their home court. This matchup between the two teams was no different until the fourth.

The Black Knights were behind by 16-6 at the end of the first stanza. But Tim Buchek took over in the second, scoring nine of Windsor’s 25 points and the Black Knights went into the intermission only down by a point.