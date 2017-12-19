Blood drive to be held in memory of Savannah Williams

NORWICH – Families and friends of the late Savannah Williams are asking residents of the greater-Norwich region to donate blood at a special blood drive in Savannah's memory on Thursday, December 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Holy Family School.

The special blood drive is being facilitated by the American Red Cross and will take place one day after the first anniversary of Savannah's death.

Savannah, a 2016 Norwich High School graduate, was a freshman at SUNY Geneseo majoring in biochemistry and a member of the school's women's basketball team. Savannah passed away after her car collided with a tractor-trailer on December 20, 2016.