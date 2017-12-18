More snow for areas near lakes Erie, Ontario

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued lake-effect storm warnings for areas along lakes Erie and Ontario, with more than a foot of snow expected in some areas.

Forecasters say up to 14 inches could fall starting Friday and lasting into Saturday in the Tug Hill region east of Lake Ontario. The plateau that spreads across sections of Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties has already received up to 5 feet of snow from recent lake-effect storms.

Heavy snow is also expected in neighboring Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties in the state's southwest corner. Forecasters say those areas could get up to a foot of snow, along with high winds gusting to 45 mph.

High temperatures Friday will climb into the 20s across upstate New York after dipping into the single digits or below zero overnight.