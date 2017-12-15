Relay for Life honors survivors for Christmas

As the City of Norwich became illuminated during last week's Tree Lighting Ceremony, members of Relay for Life of Chenango County were hard at work in Gates-Cole Insurance making Christmas cards to be mailed to local cancer survivors, along with a save the date for next year's Relay for Life on July 21, 2018. Pictured from left to right: Back: Lesa Babcock, Eileen O’Leary, Joan Bradley, John DeSarro, and Lauren Howell. Front: Lynne Robertson, Deb Myers, Christine Johnson, and Marie DeSarro. (Frank Speziale photo)