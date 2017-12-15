2017 Nina's Pizzeria Toys for Tots benefit

Frank Speziale photo

The second annual Nina's Pizzeria Toys for Tots benefit took place on Wednesday––and for the first time, at the Colonia Theater. Attendees at the benefit each gave a five dollar donation along with an unwrapped gift as admission to the spaghetti supper and subsequent showing of the movies The Polar Express and Frozen. 100 percent of the money raised in admission and all of the toys are going directly to the local Toys for Tots. Event organizer Lon Yerton of Nina's extends thanks to NBT Bank and Sidney Federal Credit Union for sponsoring the two movies. The benefit also served as an opportunity for the community to see the completed renovations of the historic theater's second floor. Decorations at the event were done by Paul Currie and Pires Flower Basket. Pictured here, event organizers, volunteers, and members of Colonia Theater stand for a photograph during Wednesday's event.