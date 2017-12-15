Ode to Re-Gifting

I have this pair of mittens
(Well, in actual fact, it’s four)
That I’ve received as gifts so far
And soon, I’ll get four more.
Each pair is really lovely.
Three are red and one is blue.
And all still have their store tags on.
May I give one to you?
Then there’s this little problem
Of my living room décor.
It’s orange and red and yellow from
My ceiling to my floor.
But I received this pillow
With a velvet applique
Of pink and purple violets in
A delicate bouquet.
And truly, it looks awful
(I am sure you’d think that, too)
It clashes with the yellow, so…
May I give it to you?
Then there’s a pair of earrings…
Lovely drops shaped like a pear.
The stones are glistening emerald green
That fill me with despair.
Because my skin’s so pallid
Shades of green give it a hue
That make me look half-dead, and so
May I give them to you?
I’ve got a brand new toaster
But I really don’t like toast.
And someone gifted me a pan
In which to roast a roast.
I got some snuggly slippers
That I like, but they don’t fit.
And also (I do not do crafts)
A needle pointing kit.
All of these gifts were given
With such generous intent.
That I feel very guilty over
Time and money spent.
Yet, I have a solution
And is sort of a “re-do.”
If what I have would make you glad
I’ll give that gift to you!
My friend (her name is Sally)
Lost her mittens in the rain.
And Ann who hurt her back would like
A pillow for the pain.
A neighbor needs a toaster
And my brother loves to host
A grandiose dinner party
Where he’d get to roast a roast.
I even have a friend
Who needs a needle pointing kit.
And one who has the right sized feet
On which those slippers fit.
I’d love to keep my earrings,
(Though the color’s wrong for me)
But they would look much better on
My green-eyed friend, Marie.
And so, I’ve solved my problem
(Truly…you could do this, too).
Give me the gifts that you don’t want,
And I’ll give mine to you!