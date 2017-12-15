Oxford Lions Club cancels perch derby; hopes to pass on torch

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 15th, 2017

NEW BERLIN – After several years of weather uncertainty and dwindling club participation, the Oxford Lions Club announced Wednesday it will no longer be holding its annual Chenango Lake Perch Derby.

In an effort to ensure the tradition lives on, however, the Oxford Lions Club is seeking a non-profit organization to take over the derby.

"The weather has been unpredictable and we put a number of resources in it," said Oxford Lions Club President John Knapp. "When it gets cancelled, it kind of hurts us.


