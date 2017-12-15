Thursday's local sports roundup

SHERBURNE – The Lady Marauders pressuring defense helped get some easy baskets which got their offense going in Sherburne-Earlville’s first win of the 2017-2018 season, topping Canastota 51-22 Thursday night.

Kaitlyn Furner led all scorers in the game with 15 points but she also hauled in six rebounds for the Marauders. Tessa Cole chipped in 10 points while also having a stat line of six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

All together, the Marauders had a pretty balanced scoring night as Amberlynn Robertson and Corey Jeffrey each added eight and Sohpia Khory tacked on six.

Canastota was led by Jess Evans with 12 points.

The Lady Marauders will look to for win number two of the season on Saturday, December 16 as they host Delhi at 3:30 p.m.

Canastota: Carly Cashel 0; Jess Evans 6 0-3-12; Emily Smith 3 1-4-7; Kacey Cashel 0; Harley Patane 0; Sapphire Slawsky 1 0-2-3. Totals: 10 1-9-22

Sherburne-Earlville: Sage Ashton 1 0-0-2; Kaitlyn Furner 6 2-3-15; Jaci Wright 0; Amberlynn Robertson 3 1-1-8; Tessa Cole 4 1-1-10; Eva Westbrook 0; Sophia Khory 2 2-2-6; Corey Jeffrey 4 0-1-8; Mackenzie Holmes 1 0-0-2. Totals: 21 6-8-51.

C 5 7 0 10 – 22

S-E 18 11 11 11 – 51

Fouled out: None. Three-point goals: (C) Slawsky; (S-E) Furner 1, Cole 1, Robertson 1.

Oxford 42, Sidney 30

SIDNEY – In their second meeting this season, Oxford topped the Sidney Lady Warriors 42-30, revenging the loss from the consolation game at the Greene Tip-Off tournament just two weeks ago. The win gave the Lady Blackhawks their first win of the season.