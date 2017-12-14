Christmas in full-swing in the Village of New Berlin

Submitted Photo

NEW BERLIN – Only halfway through the month of December, the Village of New Berlin is already filled to the brim with holiday cheer.

This Saturday morning, December 16, New Berlin community members, businesses, and churches will hold the annual Spirit of Christmas event out of the New Berlin Firehouse.

Village of New Berlin Clerk Treasurer Kelly Anderson said, "While the Spirit of Christmas not exactly a village sponsored event, [Village of New Berlin Mayor] Terry Potter is heavily involved, a lot of community members, businesses, and churches are involved, and basically it's people coming together to help out people who don't have quite so much at this time of the year."