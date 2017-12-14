Shop with a Sheriff has most successful year

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – For the straight third year, Chenango County Sheriff employees dedicated themselves to a good-will fundraiser that helped dozens of local school children go holiday shopping this Saturday.

The ‘Shop with a Sheriff’ event is hosted by the Chenango County Law Enforcement Association and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Employees Association. The two unions represent the employees from the local road patrol, correction and civil departments at the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and correction officers took 31 children Christmas shopping at the Norwich Walmart on December 9. The children were nominated for the event by each school district from Chenango County.