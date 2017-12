LAURENS Authorities in Otsego County are investigating a double homicide that occurred in the Town of Laurens on Tuesday.

Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. announced the double homicide and subsequent investigation on Wednesday, and said that a suspect has since been detained.

The names of the victims and suspect have yet to be released, but an Associated Press story states that a male suspect was detained following a high-speed chase on Interstate 88 after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.