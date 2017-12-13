Norwich police launch early morning raid on suspected cocaine dealers

NORWICH – Norwich Police Department concluded an investigation into the sale of cocaine in the City of Norwich on Tuesday resulting in the arrest of four individuals.

Alan S. Banks II, Steven A. White, Amanda L. Strozier, and David L. Button Jr. were arrested Tuesday morning after police say they conducted a no-knock search warrant at an apartment located at 29 Silver Street at 6:12 a.m.

“Throughout the months of November and December, we were able to gather enough evidence to apply for a search warrant and make this a successful arrest of individuals that were bringing narcotics into our community,” said NPD Detective Reuben Roach.