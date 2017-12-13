Norwich Indoor Track Competes at John DiMao and Bomber Invitationals

NORWICH- Over the course of Friday December 8 and Saturday December 9, the Norwich Purple Tornado indoor track team participated in two competitive meets hosted across Central New York. The Friday nightcap meet known as the John DiMao Invitational was held at Sanford Field House on the Colgate University campus, while Saturday’s Bomber Invitational was held at the Ithaca College Athletics and Events Center.

Up first on the docket for the Tornado athletes was the Friday nightcap at Colgate. For the NHS girl’s team, Caroline Stewart placed third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 8.00 seconds flat. Stewart followed up her success on the track with a third place finish in the long jump with a leap of 14-11.25 feet.

Following their senior teammate’s lead, Riley Marsh sprinted to an eighth place finish in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 10.88 seconds.