Norwich steals a 20 point win in season opener

CHENANGO VALLEY – Norwich’s quick handed, pressuring defense created 27 steals in their 40-20 win to open their 2017-2018 season on the road against the Chenango Valley Warriors. Taylor Hansen grabbed seven from the hands of the Warriors with Abby Flynn taking the ball six times.

Taking some time offensively to get the first game jitters out of their system, the Lady Tornado turned it up a knotch in the fourth quarter, out scoring the Warriors 16-7.

The late-game surge was led by Norwich’s Saige Benedict as she scored 6 of her game high 10 points in the final stanza. Teammate Nicole Jeffrey drove to the basket, creating contact by Chenango Valley and knocked down two of her four foul shots. She added seven to the Purple’s scoring column along with Flynn.

The Lady Warriors had four players all tied at five points apiece to total their 20 overall total.

Norwich will be tested very early in the season as they travel to Susquehanna Valley on Friday, December 15. The Sabers are last year’s Section IV Class B runner up, losing a close game to defending state champion Seton Catholic. Game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.

Chenango Valley: Brittney Kropp 2 0-0-5; Grace Elliott 0; Yana Moroz 2 0-0-5; Calista Smith 0; Morgan Jones 0; Jenna Hanyon 1 3-4-5; Julie Worden 2 1-2-5. Totals: 7 6-4-20.

Norwich: Destiny Gladney 0 1-4-1; Taylor Hansen 1 2-3-4; Sydney Coggins 0; Hannah Baker 1 0-0-3; Abby Flynn 2 3-6-7; Halea Eaton 0 1-2-1; Ashton Wenzel 0; Emerson Burton 0 2-2-2; Hailey Colabelli 0; Saige Benedict 4 2-4-10; Triniti Myers 2 0-0-5; Nicole Jeffrey 2 3-7-7. Totals 12 14-28-40.

N 6 9 9 16 – 40

CV 3 2 8 7 – 20

Fouled out: Flynn (N); Smith and Jones (CV). Three-point goals: (N) Baker 1, Myers 1; (CV) Kropp 1, Moroz 1. Officials: Washburn and Jester,

Delhi 45, Greene 37

GREENE – Delhi’s Logan Bruce scored a game-high 20 points Tuesday night while teammate Brenna Gioffe chimmed in with 13 of her own as the two led the Lady Bulldogs to victory over the Greene Trojans.

Greene looked to bounce back following their first loss to Johnson City on Saturday. But due to bad turnovers in the first quarter and Delhi shooting 50 percent from the charity stripe, the Lady Trojans dug themselves into a hole and couldn’t find a way out.

Greene started to crawl back in the third, outscoring the Bulldogs 16-6, the Trojans had a tough time in the fourth as they only scored three to end the game. In that last stanza, Delhi score eight points but all game from the free-throw line.