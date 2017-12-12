Retirement party for Justice Dowd slated for next week

CHENANGO COUNTY – After 32 years of service on the bench, New York State Supreme Court Justice Kevin M. Dowd will set down the gavel for the final time at the year's end.

A retirement party honoring Justice Dowd will take place on December 20 at the Canasawacta Country Club. A cocktail hour will commence at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner and program following at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Since becoming Chenango's County, Family, and Surrogate Court judge in 1986, Justice Dowd says there has not been a day he hasn't looked forward to coming to work.

"It's been an absolute joy," said Justice Dowd. "It was like a fairytale, it really was. I'm not a local guy––I'm a Long Island boy. But the people in this county have been absolutely tremendous to me since I got here.

"These folks who didn't even know me have given me a heck of a life. And that's a wonderful thing. And I feel I have the obligation to be the best judge I can be."