Marauders win two in a row with Lane’s runner at the buzzer

Boys Basketball

Sherburne-Earlville 40, Waterville 39

WATERVILLE – Luke Campion of Waterville made the first of two free-throws with seconds remaining to give his team the lead. Missing the second, Sherburne-Earlville pulled down the rebound and kicked it ahead to Hunter Lane.

Lane took the ball coast-to-coast, throwing up a running down the middle of the lane and scored as the horn sounded to give the Marauders a buzzer-beater win over the host Indians Friday night.

Lane lead S-E with 14 points while teammate Sylas Swingle chipped in another 10 in the Marauders win.

Sherburne-Earlville will look to win their third in a row against the host Holland Patent Tuesday for league game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Madison 52, Unadilla Valley 50

ROME – Down 21-6 after the first quarter, Unadilla Valley pulled together a comeback that fell just short to Madison on Saturday in the Davidson Auto Group Basketball Invitational. Andrew Jackson stole the ball and launched a half court shot that fell short at the buzzer sounded.