Purple Tornado have five finish in double digits to lead them past the Warriors

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – In Norwich’s first home game of the season, the Purple Tornado put on quite a rebounding and scoring display for the crowd on their way to a 79-61 win over the visiting Chenango Valley Warriors Monday night.

Norwich finished with very balanced scoring as a team having five finish in double digits in the points column.

After a slow start, Norwich started to find their grove getting back-to-back three-pointers from Carson Maynard and Marcus Cashman. The Purple Tornado then went on a 20-2 run, ending the quarter with a 18 point lead.

The Warriors fought back with balanced scoring throughout the team, out scoring Norwich 16-13 in the second quarter, taking momentum into the intermission.

But the Purple came out of the break and quickly I created the gap between the two teams, as Maynard sunk another shot from beyond the arc to start the scoring in the third. Norwich dropped 25 points in the quarter with a large contribution from J.T. Vinal and Mujuni Mutabiilwa. Mutabiilwa scored nine points in the third after being very quiet in the first half while Vinal chipped in six of his game-high 17 points.