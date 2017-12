Frank Speziale photo

The Mid-York Concert Band, under the direction of Mark Sands, will be performing its third annual Christmas concert Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. in the Norwich High School auditorium. The performance will feature the Reverend Mr. Joseph Connolly reciting "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," and Dan Digennaro performing Leroy Anderson's Trumpeter's Lullaby. This is a free concert, but goodwill donations are accepted.