Dancing with Chenango Celebrities raises $2.5k for local Catholic Charities

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 11th, 2017

Mat White photo

NORWICH – The fundraising results are in after the local Catholic Charities' first ever Dancing with Chenango Celebrities.

Catholic Charities Fund Developer Sharon Wilson said the competitive fundraiser raised over $2,500––all of which will benefit Catholic Charities of Chenango County after Perkins School of the Arts opted not to take a cut of the profits.

Wilson said the first Dancing with Chenango Celebrities fundraiser drew its inspiration from a similar event in Easton, Pa. and was in the works for about two years before the dancers took the stage.

“They had a blast with it in Easton, so I said, 'Hm, that might be something we could pull off in Norwich,'” said Wilson. “We have a couple great dance centers and so we went for it.”


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 28% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook