Dancing with Chenango Celebrities raises $2.5k for local Catholic Charities

Mat White photo

NORWICH – The fundraising results are in after the local Catholic Charities' first ever Dancing with Chenango Celebrities.

Catholic Charities Fund Developer Sharon Wilson said the competitive fundraiser raised over $2,500––all of which will benefit Catholic Charities of Chenango County after Perkins School of the Arts opted not to take a cut of the profits.

Wilson said the first Dancing with Chenango Celebrities fundraiser drew its inspiration from a similar event in Easton, Pa. and was in the works for about two years before the dancers took the stage.

“They had a blast with it in Easton, so I said, 'Hm, that might be something we could pull off in Norwich,'” said Wilson. “We have a couple great dance centers and so we went for it.”