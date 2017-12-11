Local sports weekend scoreboard

Listed below are the results from weekend’s local sports events. Be on the lookout for recaps in a later edition of The Evening Sun.

Boys Basketball

Unadilla Valley 50, South Kortright 52

Sherburne-Earlville 40, Waterville 39

Oxford 58, Worcester 29

Girls Basketball

Greene 44, Johnson City 58

Wrestling

Norwich went 6-2 at Central Valley Duals

BGAH went 8-0 at Viking Duals

Oteslic Valley went 2-3 at Viking Duals

Oxford went 0-5 at Viking Duals

Indoor Track

Boys

Norwich placed 9th (Division 1)at John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Friday

Sherburne-Earlville placed 7th (Division 2) at John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Friday

Norwich place 12th at Ithaca College Bomber High School Invitational on Saturday

Girls

Norwich placed 9th (Division 1)at John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Friday

Sherburne-Earlville placed 9th (Division 2) at John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Friday

– Meagan Schulz, Sun Sports Editor