Local sports weekend scoreboard

Listed below are the results from weekend’s local sports events. Be on the lookout for recaps in a later edition of The Evening Sun.
Boys Basketball
Unadilla Valley 50, South Kortright 52
Sherburne-Earlville 40, Waterville 39
Oxford 58, Worcester 29
Girls Basketball
Greene 44, Johnson City 58
Wrestling
Norwich went 6-2 at Central Valley Duals
BGAH went 8-0 at Viking Duals
Oteslic Valley went 2-3 at Viking Duals
Oxford went 0-5 at Viking Duals
Indoor Track
Boys
Norwich placed 9th (Division 1)at John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Friday
Sherburne-Earlville placed 7th (Division 2) at John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Friday
Norwich place 12th at Ithaca College Bomber High School Invitational on Saturday
Girls
Norwich placed 9th (Division 1)at John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Friday
Sherburne-Earlville placed 9th (Division 2) at John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Friday
– Meagan Schulz, Sun Sports Editor