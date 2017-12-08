Efficient Fourth Quarter leads George Jr Republic past Vikings

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

OTSELIC – A 23 point fourth quarter performance by the boys from George Jr Republic provided the final tear in the Otselic Valley sails, sinking the Vikings 67-60.

Despite the Vikings controlling the home-court advantage in the early season non-league match-up, it was the guests from Freeville, NY that set up shop early. The boys from GJR opened the game, torching the porous OV defense with 21 points. While the first stanza was unkind to the Vikings, the second period of play was much more fruitful as OV scored 23 points, managing to take a slim lead into halftime at 34-33.