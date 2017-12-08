Greene advances into second championship of the season

Girls Basketball

Greene 57, Windsor 32

JOHNSON CITY – The Lady Trojan's balanced offense and stifling defense helped push them past Windsor Thursday night, beating the Lady Knights 57-32.

Greene's McKenni Sergi, Alyssa Sands, and Emma Smith had the hot hands in the matchup, scoring 18, 15, and 12 points respectively.

Greene: Madison Rice 1 0-0-3; Brianna Austin 1 2-7-4; Sara White 0; McKenna Sirgi 6 3-4-18; Ayssa Sands 6 0-0-15; Sophia Brown 2 0-0-4; Katelynn Pratt 0 1-2-1; Mary Borchardt 0; Kylee Peck 0; Emma Smith 6 0-0-12. Totals: 22 6-13-57.

Windsor: Shila Wright 0; Victoria Lewis 0 1-2-1; Samantha Soua 3 0-0-6; Larissa Balachick 3 0-0 8; Hanna Hagerman 4 1-4-9; McKenna Corbin 1 1-2-3; Alivia Rounds 0; Elizabeth Washington 0 0-4-0; Hale Hagerman 0; Payton Aequista-Ray 1 1-2-1; Sydney Feeko 1 0-0-2. Totals: 13 4-14-32

G 17 13 16 11 – 57

W 11 6 8 6 – 32

Fouled out: None. Three-point goals (G) ; (W) Balachick 2. Officials: Mastrogiovanni and Haus.

Oxford 21, Morris 40

OXFORD – Oxford girls varsity basketball fell to Morris on Thursday night, 21-40, as they were unable to get a flow going offensively.

The Mustangs forced 24 turnovers in the matchup in addition to holding the Lady Blackhawks to 14 percent shooting from the field.

Oxford's Karley Miller led the way scoring for the Lady Blackhawks, tallying seven points.

Morris: R Goodspeed 2 0-0-4; K Spencer 5 0-0-10; K Brigham 1 1-2-3; M Dugan 0; R Oliver 1 3-8-5; A Baron 0; A Maerz 1 0-0-2; A Edwards 0; S Baringer 1 0-0-2; E Thompson 7 0-0-14; S Parker 0 0-2-0. Totals: 18 4-12-40.

Oxford: MaKayla Moore 0; Hannah Hodge 0; Allison Beckwith 1 0-0-2; Kaitlyn Mulwane 0; Caitlyn Quigley 1 2-2-4; Hannah Ryan 1 0-0-2; Jada Albin 1 0-0-2; Ellie Ryan 1 0-0-3; Karley Miller 2 3-4-7; Destiny Oralls 0 1-2-1. Totals: 7 6-8-21.

M 13 11 7 9 – 40

O 4 5 4 8 – 21

Fouled out: None. Three-point goals: (O) E. Ryan 1. Officials: Miller and Green. JV: Oxford won.

Otselic Valley 36, Canastota 42

CANASTOTA – The Lady Vikings came up just short against Canastota on Wednesday night, losing 42-36.

Otselic Valley jumped ahead early but could ultimately not recover after the Raiders' big second quarter. OV was led Amber Meigs, who had 28 points.

Otselic Valley: Cassie Agren 1-0-2; Maygan Roy 0; Amber Meigs 9-4-28; Sara Kenyon 3-0-6; Leah Kalin 0; Alexis Hazard 0; Madison Walrod 0; Grace Costa 0; Lacy Wood 0; Maddisyn Mackrell 0; Victoria Reichard 0. Totals: 13-4-36.

Canastota: Carly Cashel 1-0-2; Jessica Evans 6-0-13; Emily Smith 4-0-8; Kacey Cashel 2-0-5; Hayley Patane 0; Saffie Slawsky 0-1-1; April Dabrowski 6-1-13.

OV 12 7 10 7 – 36

Can 7 16 12 7 – 42

Three-point goals: (OV) Meigs 6; (C) Evans 1, K. Cashel 1.

Sherburne-Earlville 36, Central Valley 53

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville Lady Marauders fell to 0-2 Wednesday after falling to Central Valley, 53-36.

S-E had no answer to Central Valley's balanced offensive attack, which had four different scorers over 10 points.

Jaci Wright led S-E with eight points and four rebounds, and Sophia Khoury pitched in with seven points and eight rebounds.

Central Valley: Taylor Burns 0; Reilly Rich 5 0-2-10; Adrianna Rice 0; Carissa Johnson 0; Olivia Murray 4 2-4-12; Abby Brown 1 0-0-3; Erica Thorp 0; CarolAnn Eysaman 1 0-0-2; Francesca Juliano 0; Brooke Newtown 0; Claire Schoff 6 0-4-12; Savannah Sommer 6 2-6-14; Natalie Perez 0. Totals: 24 4-16-53.