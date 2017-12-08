What is All-American BMX?

CHENANGO COUNTY – You have been reading results now for quite some time, but do you really know the All-American BMX team?

The founder, Dave Lawson, used to race Bicycle Motocross (BMX) when he was a child. “My father didn't push me. This was my sport, I put in the practice. I pushed myself,” said Lawson. He didn't push his son, the longest standing member of the team, Vinny Lawson either. Dave Lawson asked his son one day if he wanted to try the sport and Vinny was all about it.

“I was sitting around and I'm not rich so I wanted to do something to give back to the community,” stated Lawson about why he started a team instead of just bringing his son to ever event.

Now the group has grown into a team 40 kids from the the county but has had more than 50 kids put on a helmet and ride around the track. Ranging from three to 50 and over, the team has grown rapidly. The growth has come from the kids just having fun. “Once you make it like a job for these kids is when the start to lose interest. There is too much pressure there,” commented Lawson.