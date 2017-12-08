Toys for Tots spaghetti dinner and movie fundraiser at Colonia Theater next week

NORWICH – Lon Yerton of Nina’s Pizzeria & Restaurant has announced the details for the 2nd annual Toys for Tots Spaghetti Supper Benefit to be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13 at the Colonia Theater in Norwich.

This year, patrons of the dinner will also have an opportunity to enjoy a movie – either The Polar Express or Frozen – as part of the benefit. The movies will begin immediately following the spaghetti supper at 7 p.m.

Last year’s successful event was held at The Label Gallery and for 2017, Dave Shull of Nina’s Pizzeria & Restaurant said he designated Lon Yerton as this year’s event chairperson. Lon reached out to Rich & Todd Barnes of Barnes Family Enterprises regarding the 2017 event, and thanks to the Barnes Brothers’ generosity, the 2nd Annual “Dinner & Movie” Toys for Tots Fundraiser will take place at the Colonia Theater in downtown Norwich. Dinner will take place upstairs in the theater’s newly renovated event space, and the movies will be in the two theaters on the 1st floor.