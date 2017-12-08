City to accept bids for vehicle tracking and maintenance services

NORWICH – During the City of Norwich joint committee meeting that followed the special Common Council meeting Tuesday night, Department of Public Works Superintendent Carl Ivarson appeared before the committees to discuss vehicle tracking and maintenance of the city's fleets.

Ivarson said the city currently spends $18,000 per year over five departments on vehicle maintenance alone, and some of that could be prevented by employing vehicle tracking and maintenance of the city's vehicles.

Ivarson said the technology would provide computerized results allowing each department to know where each vehicle is at a given time, how fast it is going, how long it has been idling, and more. Ivarson said this technology could be especially useful as part of the city's snow removal duties.