Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – For the second straight year, the Town & Country and Norwich Garden Clubs, in conjunction with Norwich BID, are proud to present the Home for the Holidays decorating contest for residents of the City of Norwich.

After last year's inaugural Home for the Holidays was a great success, contest organizers have decided to once again highlight some of the city's best holiday decorating by recognizing 10 winners in various categories.