Sherburne-Earlville bounces back from weekend losses; Local sports round up

Boys Basketball

Sherburne-Earlville 59, Sauquoit Valley 50

SAUQUOIT – The Sherburne-Earlville Marauders had a big night from Alan Donnelly as he scored 10 points indside the paint in the second half to help lead his team to a 59-50 win over the Sauquoit Valley Indians Tuesday night.

“In the second half, we got the ball inside and we were able to finish,” said S-E’s head coach Kevin Vibbard.

Donnelly finished in the night with 12 while teammate Hunter Lane took the ball strong to the basket, ending with the game-high 25 points. Lane also hit four three’s in the contest.

Their colleague, Tyler Bigford chipped in 13.

The Indians were led by Giavnni Mandia’s 16 points with Trevor Jones adding 13.

Sherburne-Earlville (2-2) heads to Waterville on Friday at 7 p.m. where they will look for their second consecutive win.

S-E 59, Sauquoit Valley 50

Sauquoit Valley: Gianvii Mandia 6 3-4-16; Jason English 0; Trevor Jones 5 1-2-13; John Boehlert 0; Darius McCown 2 2-2-6; Chris Callahas 2 0-0-4; Mike Pack 3 0-0-7; Zach Gifford 2 0-0-4; Mark Freeman 0; Colby Jones 0. Totals 20 6-8-50.

S-E: Tyler Bigford 6 1-4-13; Sylas Swingle 0; Gabe Irwin DNP; Kyle Cole 1 0-0-2; Hunter Lane 10 1-5-25; Nick Thurston 0; Ryan Asma 0; Ben Osborne 0 1-2-1; Owen Rodriguez 0; Dawson Lagoe 2 2-3-6; Ian Bowker 0; Alan Donnelly 6 0-0-12; Nathan Hadlock 0. Totals: 25 5-14-59

SV 14 10 13 13 – 50

S-E 17 9 19 14 – 59

Fouled out: None. Three-point goals: (SV) Mandia 1, T. Jones 2, Pack, 1; (S-E) Lane 4. Officials: Foster and Urtz. JV: S-E won 53-31.

Chenango Forks 58, Bainbridge-Guilford 53

CHENANGO FORKS – In yet another close game this season, the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats boys basketball team is still looking for their first win of the season after a tough loss to the host Chenango Forks Blue Devils, 58-53.

With the Bobcats having to foul in the last 30 seconds of the game, Chenango Forks made six straight free-throws to lock up their win. All but four of the Blue Devils foul shots came in the fourth quarter.

However, Forks still game gave Bainbridge-Guilford a chance as they missed two free-throws. But the Bobcats couldn’t get the rebound, sealing the deal for the Blue Devils.

Tom Palmatier had 21 on the night for the B-G while Trevor Halaquist 19 in the contest.

Bainbridge-Guilford will have time to prepare for a tough Unadilla Valley squad as they play again until December 15 at 7:15 p.m.

Chenango Forks 58, Bainbridge-Guilford 55

Chenango Forks: J. Bogue 0; B. Haskell 4 0-1-8; D. Puglisi 3 0-0-8; p Lavrinovich 3 0-0-7; S. Timms 2 0-0-4; L. Haqq 1 0-2-2; T. Arno 0; M. Paske 5 5-9-15; T. Borst 0; N. Ryamond 6 2-2-14; J Smauel 0. Totals: 24 7-14-58